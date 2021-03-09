ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State has warned against the use of public funds by the Ekiti State Government to fund the provision of “enclosed grazing/ranching” for herdsmen in the state.

A resurgence of the issue of herdsmen and farmers clashes followed the killing of two farmers by suspected herders last week in the state.

After the incident last week, Governor Kayode Fayemi visited the families of the murdered farmers, vowing to put an end to the continued killings of farmers.

During the visit, the governor had promised to provide create alternative grazing for herdsmen as a way to stop the senseless carnage and bloody clashes between the farmers and the herders.

“In consonance with the recent Akure peace meeting and joint communiqué issued between Southwest Governors and the Miyetti Allah, open/night grazing and underage herding remain banned in Ekiti State,” Mr Fayemi had said.

“The state is also making alternative arrangements for enclosed grazing/ranching under the National Livestock Transformation Plan in the state.

“Similarly, in line with Mr President’s recent directive, anyone armed with automatic weapons found in Ekiti forests will be considered a dangerous criminal and treated accordingly by security operatives.”

But the PDP said such a plan was ill-advised.

The party’s state Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, said such a move would only be welcomed if the ranches were not funded by the government.

“The attention of Ekiti Chapter of the PDP has been drawn to the plan of the Fayemi’s administration to create ranches for herders in Ekiti State,” a statement he signed on Tuesday, noted.

“We can describe this as a welcome development as long as no government fund is expended on a private business.

“We in the PDP regard cow rearing as lucrative business. Apart from the Fulanis, many indigenes of Ekiti also engage in the business, they should be encouraged to engage in modern ranching.

“We are however opposed to Fayemi’s attempt to play politics with Ekiti destiny because of his inordinate ambition.

“He has no right to cede any portion of Ekiti land to appease some troublesome elements of the society.”

Although the state government had denounced the killing, the reaction remained a usual refrain after such attacks and killings in the state.

Besides the anti-open grazing law established by the last administration, the present administration has not put any effort to either implement the law or review it for effective administration.