The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Muhammad Adamu, has won the bye-election held on Saturday in Kafin-Hausa constituency to the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

The declaration was made on Saturday at Kafin-Hausa local government collation centre by the returning officer, Ahmed Kutama.

He said Mr Adamu of the APC polled 14,924 votes to defeat his main rival, Garba Tambale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 8,612 votes.

The seat became vacant following the death of the occupant, Adamu Babban-Bare (APC), in January.

The winner of the Saturday bye-election, Mr Adamu, is a son of the deceased lawmaker.

His candidature was allegedly imposed on the constituency by Governor Muhammad Badaru.

Some APC members had protested, saying his major recommendation was that he is the son of the deceased lawmaker.

PRECEDENT

On March 15, 2020, Musa Fagen-Gawo of the APC was declared the winner of Garki/Bubara bye-election to the House of Representatives.

Mr Fagen-Gawo was also the son of his predecessor, Muhammad Adamu- Fagen-Gawo, who died in December 2019 in a Dubai hospital.

Governor Badaru has been accused of setting a dangerous precedent by imposing candidates on the party and electorate.