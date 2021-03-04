The founder of the Household of God Church, Chris Okotie, has reacted to the election of the newly elected national executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), led by Wale Oke.

In a terse message to the PFN National Secretariat in Lagos on Thursday, Mr Okotie said the Christian body “has departed from its core values and is now a shadow of itself.”

“PFN has become a clannish religious enterprise,” Mr Okotie said in the statement issued by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji.

“It is akin to an amorphous political entity with a Christian silhouette.

“Leadership in the church of God is by divine appointment and not the whims and caprices of a disjointed assemblage of Episcopalian pacifists.”

The statement noted that Mr Okotie has, for years, been critical of the activities of the successive Presidents of the PFN over alleged compromise and unethical behaviour bordering on betrayal of the Christian cause, especially in their dealings with the political leadership of the country.

As a result, the statement added, Mr Okotie, a former presidential aspirant, “had always distanced himself from the activities of the Christian body, citing credibility issues”.

Some of the past presidents of the PFN include James Boyejo, Enoch Adeboye, Mike Okonkwo, Benson Idahosa, and Ayo Oritsejafor.

Background

Mr Oke of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries was elected Tuesday night as the seventh National President of the PFN for a four-year term.

He was unanimously elected by the National Advisory Council (NAC) of PFN at its meeting in Enugu.

Mr Oke, also the Proprietor, Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, Oyo State, succeeded Felix Omobude of the New Covenant Gospel Church.

He was the immediate National Deputy President of PFN.

Other elected officers were John Praise Daniel of Dominion Chapel, Abuja, who emerged as the National Deputy President; Cosmas Ilechukwu, of Charismatic Renewal Ministry, Owerri, became the National Secretary; Sam Aboyeji of the Foursquare Gospel Church emerged as the National Treasurer and John Ayodele of the RCCG, will serve as the National Auditor.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Oke said his administration would make a difference to Nigeria in dire need of divine intervention.

“We plan to deploy massive prayers with effective fasting, massive evangelism with discipleship, uncompromised teaching of God’s word, coupled with the doing of it, massive social and charitable works and care for the needy,” Mr Oke said in a statement by his media aide, Kayode Oladeji.

“We plan to mobilise youths massively and engage them in the Pentecostal traditions in order to tap into their potential for church and nation building.

“As we seek the Lord together, we shall listen to the Holy Spirit and do all that the Lord will lead and enable us to do by His Spirit.

“With the full cooperation and support of all of us, we shall make a real difference and bring a real change to a nation in dire need.

“Indeed, it is an unusual time for the whole world, and more for our nation that is at a crossroad at this hour.

“But with the help of the Lord, and by tapping into the grace and resources He has made available to us, as His children, we shall make a real difference to a nation in dire need of divine intervention.’’

(NAN)