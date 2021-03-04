ADVERTISEMENT

Following the resurgence of an inter-communal clash, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has imposed a curfew in Offa and Erin-Ile towns.

According to his spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, the curfew will be in force between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. till further notice.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how violence broke out on Thursday between residents of the two neighbouring communities. The clash started from a fight among road transport workers on Wednesday.

Residents living at the boundary of the two communities who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said they heard sporadic gunshots on Thursday afternoon but could not say if there were casualties.

Students of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, located at the boundary area, were seen fleeing in a couple of video clips obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Ajayi Okansanmi, said officers had been deployed to restore normalcy to the areas.

“We have already dispatched police officers there to see what is going on,” he told our correspondent.

“The curfew takes immediate effect from 6p.m. today Thursday March 3, 2021. Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew. While security forces on ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately,” the governor’s spokesperson said.

“All residents are hereby directed to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erinle and all contested areas immediately. Residents are to stay indoors until the curfew is reviewed,” he advised.

“The governor urges residents of both communities and travellers crisscrossing the areas to comply with this directive to save lives and property.

“He appeals to leaders on both sides to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace. The security forces are urged to be very firm in dealing with the situation and in enforcing the curfew.”

The two communities have a history of bloody fights over land.

In January 2013, a fight that lasted almost four days, resulted in loss of lives and property.

The then governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, imposed a 24-hour curfew in the two communities and later set up a-10-member judicial commission of enquiry to investigate the causes of the crisis.