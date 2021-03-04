ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested a man at the Surulere area of the state for allegedly unleashing his dogs on police officers, and causing one of them injuries.

According to the police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the suspect, Adeyemi Abayomi, unleashed his dogs to attack the officers who were invited by the houseowner following complaints of his illegal occupancy.

Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, said a female officer was injured in the process and is being treated in a hospital.

“Adeyemi Abayomi, m, of No 115, Itire Road, Surulere, unleashed his dogs to attack police operatives on invitation in his compound where the gods were released and ordered to bite woman inspector Atim Umoh and caused her bodily injuries.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021 at about 1130am when one madam Nneka Regina, f, of No 103, Lagos Street, Ebutte Meta, went to Surulere Division to complain against the criminal attitude of the suspect for illegally occupying her property at No 115 Itire Road, Surulere and threats to life.

“The police operatives attached to Surulere Division were sent to invite the suspect before he ordered his dogs to attack them,” the police said.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, said the Command would not tolerate attacks on its officers by individuals and groups while discharging their legitimate duties.

Mr Odumosu directed that the dogs of the suspect be picked up by the Police Dog Section (K-9) for further action, while the suspect has been transferred to the State CID for investigation, and prosecution.

The police spokesperson said the police medical team would monitor the treatment and health condition of the female officer who is undergoing treatment.

Arrested for assault

In another operation, the police arrested two suspects, Lious Nwodi and Ismaila Salisu, for assaulting two officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson, the incident happened at Ogunlana Street, Surulere, in which the LASTMA officials, Ganiya Ajose and Adeyemi Lanre, were beaten by the suspects.

“The duo had disobeyed hand signals at the point and sped off but were forced to a halt when their Highlander SUV with Reg. NO AAA 450 DD had a punctured tyre. They were accosted by the officials but the duo beat up the LASTMA Officials,” the police said.

Mr Adejobi said the suspects have been arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court in Surulere for conspiracy, assault on public servants, and malicious damage.