A former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has warned his supporters and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against criticising his successor, Douye Diri, in the public.

Mr Dickson, in a statement he posted, Thursday, on Twitter and Facebook, said such criticism was unacceptable.

He said an attack on Governor Diri was an attack on the government and the PDP.

Mr Dickson, who is now a senator, acknowledged complaints of non-inclusion in Governor Diri’s government, from some PDP stalwarts who had worked with him (Dickson). He assured that the issue was going to be addressed by the governor.

“My attention has been drawn to some statements in the social media by Dr John Idumange, an ardent supporter and strong member of our party, openly criticising the Senator Douye Diri-led prosperity government.

“I want to advise that no one who is supportive of me, a member of our party (or who claims to be), should be publicly critical of our government. This is unacceptable,” the former governor said.

“I am aware that some of the party stalwarts and members that I led in these unprecedented battles and victories, have one complaints of non-inclusion or the other which is normal. The Governor and the party are available to address these issues and as such does not call for a public attack on our government because an attack on the governor and his government is an attack on our party and I do not approve of such.”

Mr Dickson called on the governor to take steps to unite the PDP in Bayelsa.

“This is why I will call on the Governor, members of his team and the party leadership to take steps to unify and create an atmosphere of inclusiveness and togetherness of the political family and the party with the Governor as the new leader.

“The Governor is head of both the party and the Government and he has my support and I urge all stakeholders to stop the divisive politics and give him their support.”

Mr Dickson said he had taken a decision not to influence the decision of his successor, adding that he believes a governor should take charge of his government without being remote-controlled.

“While I was Governor, I took a conscious decision known to so many that whoever was going to succeed me was going to have the free hand to run his government with my full support. I am not one of those who believe that a Governor should be remote-controlled.

“A Governor should be free to take actions and decisions to pursue programmes, projects and policies he believes in. A Governor must be in charge and I have always encouraged Governor Diri to take charge and to also take responsibility at all times.”