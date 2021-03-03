ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State House of Assembly on Wednesday reversed another controversial policy of former governor Rauf Aregbesola, by passing the Osun State Local Government Administration Amendment 2021 into law.

According to the bill, ”the administration at local government level has been reversed from the parliamentary system initiated by Mr Aregbesola to a presidential system”.

The bill which was sponsored by the Speaker of the assembly, Timothy Owoeye, for a law to amend the Local Government Administration No. 6 law of 2016 and other connected purposes has now given the governor of the state the power to fill vacant positions in the local governments.

Speaking at the plenary on Wednesday, Mr Owoeye said section 2 (a) of the State of Osun Local Government Administration amendment No. 6 Bill 2016 is amended forthwith as “Where a Local Government Council, Local Council Development Areas or Area Council is dissolved and no election has been conducted to reconstitute the council or it has become impracticable to immediately conduct election to fill the vacancies thereby created, the Governor shall appoint a Caretaker Management Committee to run the affairs of the council for a period not exceeding six months.

“The Local Government Caretaker Management Committee shall comprise the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Scribe to the Local Government and a member from each of the wards in the local Government Area or Local Council Development Area. In case of an Area Council, an Administrator shall be appointed.

“The appointments shall be subjected to the confirmation of the House of Assembly”.

During his administration, Mr Aregbesola said the parliamentary system at the local level was to deepen democracy and offer greater political representation and governance effectiveness than any other system.

“The decision to adopt parliamentary system of government was also in fulfilment of Section 7 (1) of the Nigerian constitution that requires that ‘the system of local government by democratically elected local government councils is under this Constitution guaranteed; and accordingly, the Government of every State shall, subject to section 8 of this Constitution, ensure their existence under a Law which provides for the establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils,” the former governor had said.

He had claimed the action of the state in adopting the system ”was not against the constitution or contrary to the tenets of democracy but rather helps to galvanise good governance and effective representation.”

“Our decision is not against the constitution, as quoted earlier. Nowhere did it mention executive or parliamentary – only that it must be democratic – and the parliamentary system is as democratic as you can ever get.”