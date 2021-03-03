ADVERTISEMENT

The People Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State has expelled its governorship candidate in the 2015 and 2019 elections, Aminu Ibrahim, for alleged anti-party activities.

The development is the fallout of a dispute between Mr Ibrahim and former governor Sule Lamido, whom he served as chief of staff when Mr Lamido was governor.

On Wednesday, the PDP chairman in the state, Ibrahim Babandi, said the state executive committee of the party has expelled Mr Ibrahim.

“The decision was reached after investigation indicted the official of sabotaging the party from local government to state levels,” Mr Babandi said.

He said Mr Ibrahim refused to appear before a seven-member committee the party instituted to hear the allegation against him.

However, Mr Ibrahim has said his expulsion is null and void. He said the state executive committee of the PDP in Jigawa is illegitimate and has no power to summon him before any committee.

Mr Ibrahim identified Mr Lamido as the problem of the PDP in Jigawa.

He said the former governor sabotaged chances of the party in the state by allegedly withholding campaign funds in the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

Mr Ibrahim said he had earlier petitioned the national headquarters of the party to accuse Mr Lamido of sabotage, despotism and preferential treatment of members.

He said in the petition, he specifically accused Mr Lamido of being responsible for the party’s failure to win any election because he allegedly withheld funds meant for logistics.

“In 2015, funds were not made available until the last hour, which was a recipe for failure. History repeated itself in the 2019 elections when the financial committee, charged with sourcing funds for campaigns, was hamstrung in discharging its assignment,” he said.

Mr Lamido had earlier debunked the allegations. But the former governor said crisis is inevitable in a political party, saying no institution run by humans is free from crises.

He said those accusing him of wrongdoing are the greatest beneficiaries of his leadership of the PDP in the state.

“They said I am a despotic ruler, but when they were the beneficiaries of my despotic rule they did not complain,” Mr Lamido said.

Mr Ibrahim is a long time political ally of Mr Lamido. They fell apart shortly after the 2019 general elections in which the PDP lost all the polls to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

Mr Ibrahim has taken the state executive committee of the party to court. The committee is loyal to Mr Lamido.