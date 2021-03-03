ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to monitor people coming to Nigeria from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Guinea following reports of Ebola outbreak in the countries.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Unyime Idem from Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday during plenary.

The Government of Guinea declared an Ebola outbreak on February 14 after three people tested positive to the virus at Gouécké, a rural community in the country.

According to reports, 17 cases have been confirmed and seven fatalities recorded.

Guinea is swiftly vaccinating people to contain the latest Ebola outbreak.

According to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), DRC has recorded 11 cases and four deaths.

On Wednesday, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued service restrictions against the two countries.

Nigeria also has a history of Ebola outbreak that occurred in 2014, following a similar occurrence in other West African countries.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) already announced surveillance measures at the air, land and sea borders.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on February 16 also announced measures against Ebola.

Motion

But, Mr Idem, in his motion, said the measure will help prevent the collapse of the health infrastructure which is already overburdened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House, therefore, resolved that the Ministry of Information enhance sensitisation of Nigerians.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Health to work with regional health agencies and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on combatting the virus.