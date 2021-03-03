ADVERTISEMENT

The founder of the One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj ji, has said he would expose what happened between former military head, Ibrahim Babangida, and winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late M.K.O Abiola.

He made this statement while speaking on the challenges rocking Nigeria at a conference that held in his church headquarters at Iju Agege, Lagos, on February 25.

He urged the federal government to review the whistleblower’s policy to encourage more Nigerians to come forward.

“The public unaware that this is the boiling point have not been able to assist the Government towards exposing those who have tampered with money for developmental projects and therefore the Government is put on a tight corner with most cash hidden in private sources.

“We need another Executive Order increasing the percentage of Whistle Blowers to 20 per cent to encourage all Nigerians to become millionaires and the economy will boom.”

He asked the government to publish names of all those jailed for fraud and the amounts seized from them.

“Also publish pending ones for us to know them in order to stop innocent people to help such rogues from disturbing investigations. In the same way please publish those who offered plea bargaining. Issue another Executive Order to stop Police, Army, Navy, Road Safety and all Para Military Forces engaged in security of the people from collecting cash on the road.”

‘Buhari not a saint’

Mr Maharaj Ji said to achieve this, the president must stay away from former head of state, Mr Babangida and other leaders who are his friends.

He also said he would expose what happened between Mr Abiola, his wife, Simbiat Abiola, and Mr Babangida when the later visited their house in the past.

“I would like to warn, however, those leaders who went to meet IBB not to allow themselves to be used by IBB spirit which is against the progress of black people in the world”, he said. “You will remember in different interviews IBB lied and devalued all of us and today we are facing the problems he created. But the Creator wants him to see Nigeria overcomes the evil he planted in our midst before he goes to Oyinbo heaven.”

“Buhari should monitor all those who went to meet IBB very well because they (the stealocrats) and some of us have this wrong and deceitful notion that President Buhari wants to turn the table against the rich,

“But it is not true, Mark you, Buhari is not a saint he has his own weakness as a human being, But one thing that makes him uncommon is his anti-corruption stand that he has to face to free him and for Nigerians to look beyond his theatrical show of silence when a Christian dies in a public domain but opposite he will defend a Muslim, no matter how, tells you that he is not strong spiritually.

“By May, I would expose what happened between MKO, IBB and Mrs Simbiat Abiola when IBB visited MKO House unaware that I was there in a corner when IBB was giving instructions to SIMBI on what she should do”, he said.

Mr Abiola won June 12, 1993 election after a lengthy process filled with controversies under the banner of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) against the National Republican Convention (NRC) candidate, Bashir Tofa.

Despite winning by a landslide in the elections widely reported as free and fair, he was denied his mandate by Mr Babangida who wanted to extend his rule.