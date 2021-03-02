ADVERTISEMENT

A frontline civil society organisation advocating electoral reforms, Center For Liberty, has commenced a daily countdown to the Electoral Bill passage, in line with the March 2021 deadline set by the National Assembly.

The Chair of the National Assembly and President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, had, on December 9, 2020, promised Nigerians of the passage of the bill on or before March 31, 2021. He regretted their inability to pass it in 2020.

The Senate Chairperson on INEC and Electoral Matters, Kabiru Gaya, equally had at different fora, similarly assured of the March 2021 passage of the bill.

A statement signed by its co-convener, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, also hinted that the bill is ready for legislative action while urging the National Assembly not to wait until the last legislative day in March.

“On December 9, 2020, at a public hearing, the leaderships of the National Assembly led by the Senate President, assured Nigerians that the bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 5, 2010 (As Amended) and Enact the Independent National Electoral Commission Act 2021, will be passed on or before March 31, 2021.

“The representative of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila also gave a firm commitment to the March 2021 deadline at the public hearing, while noting that the passage will assist INEC to start early preparation for future elections.

“To this end, our organization has commenced a daily public countdown to the passage of the bill this month, while urging the National Assembly not to leave it too late in the month, so that we can quickly urge President Muhammadu Buhari to sign it into law.

“We have consistently urged the National Assembly that having come this far, it must do everything in its powers and pace to have the bill passed in record time before the end of March.

“The Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) has also expressed its desire to have a new Electoral Act in place for the electioneering process for Anambra 2021.

“It is heartwarming that the two committees of the National Assembly have succeeded in putting together the final draft of the bill for deliberations at plenary in the two chambers and subsequent passage.