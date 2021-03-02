ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Army to improve the welfare of its personnel, to avoid mass resignation.

The House passed the resolution while adopting a report by its Committee on Army on the massive resignation of 360 soldiers last year.

PREMIUM TIMES had, last year, reported how the then Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, approved the voluntary resignation of the soldiers.

The soldiers, who cited loss of interest in the job are mostly those engaged in the decade-long war against Boko Haram in the Northeast, while others are from various other formations across the country.

The army is currently engaged in various combat operations as insecurity worsens across the country.

But apart from the 356 who left for losing interest in the army, 24 others are exiting because they want “to take traditional title,” making a total of 380 soldiers.

A year after the exit of the 360 soldiers, another 127 soldiers indicated interest to exit the Nigerian Army.

The soldiers, drawn from various formations of the army across the country, are all of the junior cadres, who are mostly at the forefront in the field.

Other recommendations

Amongst the recommendations approved by the lawmakers are –

-The army authorities should improve on the welfare of its personnel, especially those in battle fields or other combat operations to further make the soldiers more committed to their jobs and to the nation at large.

-The army should effectively monitor or follow up in the delivery of the welfare packages in all the army formations to ensure that they reach out to all the beneficiaries (the soldiers) in a fair and equitable manner.

“The army should continuously embark on the orientation of soldiers, both old and new, about the reality of their jobs and the need to be committed to their country. This will reduce the number of soldiers leaving the army due to loss of interest.”