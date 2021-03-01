ADVERTISEMENT

The Ibom Air, an Akwa Ibom owned airline, on Monday, said it has so far lifted no fewer than 500,000 passengers since commencement of operations on June 7, 2019.

This was contained in a statement issued Anniekan Essienette, the group manager marketing and communication, Ibom Airlines Limited, in Uyo.

Mrs Essienette quoted the Chief Operating Officer, Mr George Uriesi, as saying this while the organisation marked the milestone achievement.

She said that Ibom Air had quickly established a reputation for on-time performance and excellent service in the nation’s aviation industry.

“We are very pleased to record this key milestone of 500,000 passengers.

“We are most thankful to our customers for believing in us and continuing to rely on our unique proposition of schedule reliability, on-time departures and excellent service.

“As we continue to grow apace, we are determined to continue to deliver on our customers now very high expectations.

“It is the only domestic Airline in Nigeria that publishes its schedule reliability and on-time performance statistics monthly.

“The airline has consistently maintained above 90 per cent performance since inception. It operates daily flights between Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu,” she said.

She regretted that the company would have clocked this number around November 2020, but for the three and a half months COVID-19 lockdown.

Mrs Essienette, however, declared that the milestone was an indication of steady customer uptake and validation of services.

(NAN)