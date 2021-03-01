ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Sunday met with a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, ”to discuss security issues”.

The governor’s spokesperson, Mohammed Onogwu, said the meeting was behind closed doors in Abuja.

According to him, ”Mr Obasanjo urged the governor to sustain his effort in providing security for his state, noting that Kogi is central to the nation’s peace and development”.

“Former President Obasanjo noted that the fight against insecurity should have everybody on board, stressing that governors should involve everyone to ensure insecurity is curtailed in Nigeria.”

“While appreciating the governor for his developmental effort in the state especially in the areas of youth and women inclusion in politics and governance, infrastructure, health and education, Obasanjo charged Governor Bello to continue to be an advocate for youth involvement in governance.”

He added that Mr Bello thanked the former president for his “statesman’s role, fatherly disposition and wealth of wisdom which the young leaders are privileged to tap from”.

“The governor noted that though his state is surrounded by 10 other states and the FCT making it the nexus between the South and North, West and East of Nigeria, Kogi, one of the 19 Northern States, stands in stoic defence against criminal elements thus gaining acclaim as one of the safest in the country.

“Bello assured former President Obasanjo that he will not rest in the fight to ensure total safety for his people and will continue to do his best to ensure his electoral promises are fulfilled. He prayed God to continue to protect the statesman with good health and long life.”