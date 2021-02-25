President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, met with the new Chair of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the State House, Abuja.
The President’s Personal Assistant (Photography), Sunday Aghaeze, confirmed the meeting in a pictorial report.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the new EFCC boss was formally introduced to the president during the engagement.
The Senate had, on Wednesday, confirmed Mr Bawa, who was nominated by the president on February 15, as the substantive Chair of EFCC, following his successful screening.
Mr Bawa’s appointment was endorsed by the lawmakers after a voice vote by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.
Mr Bawa, an indigene of Kebbi and certified anti-money laundering specialist, has Bachelor’s Degree in Economics.
ALSO READ: VIDEO: What Bawa told Senate about himself
NAN reports that the commission had, at various times, been headed in substantive and acting capacities by Nuhu Ribadu, Farida Waziri, Ibrahim Lamorde, Ibrahim Magu and Mohammed Umar.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post