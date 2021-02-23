ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Investigative panel probing cases of police brutality in Abuja plans to write the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, over N20 milllion compensation awarded to a complainant for the killing of his son.

The panel chaired by Suleiman Galadima took the decision on Tuesday after the complainant’s lawyer said the judgment delivered in 2018 holding the police responsible for the killing had yet to be obeyed.

The lawyer, O.J. Okoroze-Egbo, alleged that her client’s son, Efe Oseahweke, was murdered by policemen attached to the Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, Delta State Police Command, on November 18, 2016.

Ms Okoroze-Egbo said the deceased’s father, Lucky Oseahweke, engaged her to institute an action at the Sapele Division of the Delta State High Court, against the police for the killing.

According to her, on May 23, 2018, the judge, A. O. Oamogho, gave judgment in favour of Mr Oseahweke.

She said the court, in her judgment, awarded N20 million as general damages in favour of his client for “the loss of attention and care” which his son could have given him if he were to be alive.

The lawyer said the refusal of the police to obey the court judgment informed her client’s decision to file the complaint before the panel.

She presented copies of the judgement, affidavit of service of the judgment on the Delta State Police Command and the letter she had written to the AGF for the enforcement of the verdict.

After listening to her, the panel chairman, Mr Galadima, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, ordered that a fresh letter be sent to the AGF for the enforcement of the judgment.

The panel was set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the aftermath of last year’s #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance.