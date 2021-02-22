The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, a retired major general, has described the crash of the Nigerian Air Force King 350 plane as an unfortunate national disaster.

Mr Magashi stated this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all seven air force personnel on board died in the crash on Sunday.

The minister said he was pained by the tragic accident, adding that the death was an unfortunate depletion of the nation’s human capital asset.

Mr Magashi said the death of the officers and airmen in the line of duty would never be forgotten in the annals of the military’s efforts to end the nation’s insecurity.

The minister commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the nation and Nigerian Air Force in particular, as well as the families of those who paid the supreme price while serving the nation.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the fortitude to bear the national calamity.

Also, the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan expressed shock over the crash of the aircraft.

Mr Lawan said this in a statement by his Special Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja.

He condoled with the families of those killed in the accident, praying that God would comfort them in their time of grief.

He also commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and called for reinforcement of safety measures to prevent future occurrence.

Similarly, the House of Representatives Committee on Air Force has also commiserated with NAF and families of victims of the ill-fated aircraft.

The Chairman of the Committee, Shehu Koko (APC-Kebbi), in a condolence message, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Mr Koko, representing Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency of Kebbi, said the committee was deeply touched by the development.

The legislator pledged to work with the Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Oladayo Amao, to unravel the remote cause of the crash.

He prayed to God to comfort the bereaved families and grant the departed souls eternal rest.

The Chief of Air Staff has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

He also urged Nigerians to remain calm and await the outcome of the investigation, for further information.

(NAN)