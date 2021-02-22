ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of State for Works, Dayo Adeyeye, has described the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the best candidate for Nigeria’s presidency in 2003.

Mr Adeyeye, who is the Chairman of Southwest Agenda 23, made this known on Sunday when members of the group visited Akarigbo of Remoland, Babatunde Ajayi, in Ogun State.

“Tinubu is a good product that doesn’t need any advertisement and he has contributed greatly to the growth and development of the nation. He is consummate democrat and progressive,” the Punch newspaper quoted him as saying.

“We have three geo-political zones in the South, and all of them have the right to contest for the presidency. South West is interested to contest for the presidency in 2023. The person who can help us win this ticket is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“He has done a lot for Nigerians irrespective of religion and tribe. He has built bridges across the country.

“We gathered together to start campaigning for him. If we can hold our house together, we will have the presidency back in the southwest.”

Nigeria’s presidential election holds in 2023 but political groups have started to endorse different candidates ahead of party primaries.

It is expected that at the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, the presidency will shift to the south for another eight years.

Southwest Agenda 23 is one of the groups at the forefront of a Tinubu candidature in 2023.

Last December, the group was in Oyo to drum support for Mr Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, however, has not formally declared his interest to run for the office.