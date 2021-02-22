ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says the commission received the highest consumer related complaints from the electricity, banking and telecommunications sectors in 2020.

The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday that telecommunication complaints were third on the chart followed by aviation.

Mr Irukera who said the commission was handling so many complaints, noted that the commission was considering expanding the capacity of its complaint’s resolution team.

“Our complaints resolution team is still a very small team of people and they are dealing with thousands of complaints,” he said.

“We are looking at expanding capacity to have more hands handling the complaints but the real game changer in handling complaints better and faster is for companies to start doing it.

“The person who has the least open complaint in our resolution team has about 800 complaints across sectors and that is one person. If you multiply it by 12 to 15 persons, you will imagine the number of complaints,’’ he said.

On challenges being faced by the commission, the FCCPC boss noted that although inadequate resources were the biggest challenge, the commission would continue to prudently manage available resources.

“Being able to expand to a point where we are able to operate more efficiently, we will keep training, leveraging technology, the more we leverage technology, the more efficiently we can do our work.’’ (NAN)