The FRSC said two people were killed while six others sustained injuries in an auto crash involving a Toyota Picnic minibus at Asukuya on the Gboko-Makurdi road on Saturday.
FRSC Sector Commander in Benue, Aliyu Baba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that 10 persons were involved in the accident.
Mr Baba said those who sustained injuries were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
He explained that the bus had a tyre burst making the driver to lose control.
Mr Baba advised road users to always be conscious while driving and to obey all driving rules and regulations. (NAN)
