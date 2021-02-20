ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Anambra State have arrested two women, including an 80-year-old woman, for allegedly torturing three minors.

The women allegedly confined the three children – two boys and a girl – inside different rooms without giving them food, and subjected them to torture.

The victims’ age have not been disclosed by the police.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka, identified the 80-year-old woman as Chidi Nwafor, while the other woman is Rejoice Raymond, 39.

Mr Mohammed, a chief superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested at 13 Akunwanta Mbamalu Str., Federal Housing Estates, 3-3 Area, near Onitsha.

The suspects inflicted several wounds on the children and left them unconscious, said Mr Mohammed.

“On February 19, at about 5:50 p.m., following an intelligence report, police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station, Nkwelle Ezunaka, arrested two suspects and rescued three minors.

“Scene was visited by the DPO 3-3, CSP Abdu Bawa, where the gory sights of badly battered victims, one with a broken arm were found in the pool of their blood and whose parents were neither seen nor known.

“Meanwhile, the children were rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” he stated.

The police spokesperson said “fetish substances, blood stained canes, concoctions and other incriminating items were recovered inside the rooms”.

The suspects would be brought to justice after completion of investigation, he said.

(NAN)