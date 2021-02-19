A National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has called for peace among all ethnic, tribal and religious groups in Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu made the call on Friday during the Eighth-Day Fidau Prayer for the late Lateef Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State.

He said the country was facing a crisis but all needed to live in harmony and give peace a chance.

”Nigeria is currently facing a crisis; a crisis of insurgency, banditry in all aspects of security, but God Almighty that made this country as one of the largest and most resourceful country will protect us.

”I appeal, in his memory today, for us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now into ethnic, tribal and religion crises.

”If there is a crisis, where do we go? We will submerge the entire West Africa, there will be no enough space to accommodate us.

”Those who have seen the effect of war, the effect of tribal conflict, of religion conflict, will never want it for Nigeria.

“We pray to God to strengthen our mind, guide our faith, put peace and bring peace unto this land, may Allah bless all of us,” Mr Tinubu said.

He said the clerics were very critical in the present situation, urging them to fast and pray for peace and stability in the country.

According to him, the death of the first civilian governor, Jakande, is not just a loss to the family, but Lagos in general.

Tinubu said Lagos and Nigeria at large were lucky to have a man like Lateef Jakande, drawing from his wealth of knowledge.

”Today, he is no more but he is still existing to the eternity, we pray for Lagos State, we pray for Nigeria to give us more people, more leaders that are prudent, honest, that give priority to the world in the future,” he said.

Honouring Jakande

Others who attended the event include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; all Executive Council members of the State; the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; former Ogun State governor Segun Osoba; former Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith; former senator, Ganiyu Solomon; and White Cap chiefs representing the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.

Also in attendance were Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; a senator, Ahmad Yerima; Lagos deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and Chief Imam of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the legacy bequeathed by Mr Jakande in public service would remain a reference point in the annals of governance in the country.

“Baba Jakande came into public service with sole determination to serve and leave good legacy for us,” said Mr Sanwo-Olu.

“He only governed for four years and three months, but his marks and records are still visible almost 40 years after. What he did for Lagos and Nigeria are beyond what his family can bear alone.

“He was an enigma of our time and a national icon, whose leadership in public service remains a reference point. This is a time for all of us in position of leadership today to reflect on how our administration, our policies and programmes have impacted lives of the people.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the honour for the deceased would not end with the Fidau, disclosing that a formal day of honour for the late Jakande was being planned by the State Government and the family would be availed of the details.