The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) says it is not conducting any mass recruitment contrary to information circulating on some social media platforms.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Toyin Aderibigbe, NACA’s Head, Public Relations and Protocol, said numerous job offers are being circulated by unauthorised persons using the name of the agency.

Ms Aderibigbe said these persons are soliciting job applications and some requiring applicants to pay processing fees.

She said the agency posts employment opportunities on its official website; www.naca.gov.ng. and has not engaged the services of a recruitment agent.

News of the AIDS agency’s alleged mass recruitment has been circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms in the last one week. The fake application site listed about 15 vacant positions in the agency.

Read the full statement by NACA below.

PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer!!

18/02/2021