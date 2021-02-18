ADVERTISEMENT

A State High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Thursday, discharged and acquitted Chukwudi Omeh, after he had spent eight years in prison custody for allegedly killing his wife.

The woman, Chinagorom, was three months pregnant when she was killed and her remains dumped in a forest.

The body was reportedly found after three days.

The judge, Vincent Nwanchor, said the accused was not guilty of the allegation.

He said there was no evidence from the prosecutor to prove the husband was the killer.

“With this, the court has pronounced him not guilty and he is acquitted and discharged,” Justice Nwanchor said.

The defence counsel, Ejem Nwaopkosi, said the defendant was kept in prison custody since 2013. He expressed joy that justice had been served.

“The judgement is in our favour. The prosecutor could not provide any ingredient of proof that the accused committed the crime,” Mr Nwaopkosi said.

Chioma Ikeagbunam, one of the defence lawyers, also commended the judgement and thanked God that justice had finally prevailed.

The prosecution counsel, Lilian Okorie, described the judgement as “acceptable, sound and erudite.”

A visibly elated Mr Omeh attributed his freedom to “the work of God” and prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of his wife.

