President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Haliru Nababa as the new Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Francis Enobore, announced in a statement, on Thursday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Nababa’s appointment is, however, subject to Senate’s confirmation in line with the provisions of the New Act establishing the NCoS 2019.

Mr Enobore noted that Mr Nababa had headed many formations, including Officer in-Charge of the Wurno Satellite Custodial Centre, Sokoto State; Nguru Custodial Centre, Yobe State; Mubi Custodial Centre, Adamawa State, and Sokoto Central Custodial Centre, Sokoto State from 2016 to 2019.

Mr Nababa had his First School Leaving Certificate from the Demonstration Primary School, Sokoto, in 1975. He attended Government Secondary School, Tangaza, where he obtained his West African School Certificate in 1980.

He then proceeded to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, where he graduated in 1988, with a Bachelors degree in History, and a Diploma in Criminology from the same university in 1996.

Mr Nababa joined the Nigerian Prisons Service, (NPS) as it was then, on Aug. 13, 1990 as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons.

He rose through the ranks and was promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller General of Corrections on Jan. 1, 2018.

On Aug. 26, 2020 he was appointed as Deputy Controller General of Corrections, covering duties in the Directorate of Finance and Accounts.

Until his new appointment, Mr Nababa was the Head of the Directorate of Finance and Accounts.

