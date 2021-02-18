ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala-Buni, has commended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approving the Fika/Gadaka water transfer project.

Mr Mala-Buni, who is also the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, described the project as a strategic intervention to solving the perennial water problem faced in the area.

The FEC, on Wednesday, approved N62.047 billion for the execution of various contract proposals presented by the Ministries of Water Resources, Works and Housing and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, the Fika-Gadaka Water Project which started in 2003 was abandoned in 2007 at 30 per cent completion.

In a statement by the Director-General (Press) to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed, the project is critical to the people of the state.

“The government and people of Yobe State specially appreciate the federal executive Council under President Muhammadu Buhari for this critical intervention which means so much to us as a government and people.

“This intervention would complement the efforts of the state government in providing the water needs of our people” Mr Buni said.

He said as a state in the Sahelian region, the issue of water was critical and challenging.

The governor added that his administration would continue to partner with the federal government and international partners to provide adequate and safe water to the people.

He assured the federal government of the support and cooperation of the people and government of Yobe State for the successful execution of the water project and future interventions in the state.