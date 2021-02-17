ADVERTISEMENT

The police, on Wednesday, arrested six protesters for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The protesters are teachers sacked by the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq government and were protesting the ongoing exercise for recruitment of new teachers.

This newspaper, last week, reported how the protesters blocked the gate to the governor’s office, demanding their reabsorption.

The protesters had resumed their demonstration on Wednesday.

However, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, said a woman and five men were arrested for inciting disturbance and violating COVID-19 protocols.

Those arrested are Aransiola Olubukun, Salaudeen Abubakar, Mohammed Soliu, Ibahim Alabi, Isiaka Toyin and Adewale Abdulazeez.

“This offence was committed in the process of an alleged protest by a group called the ‘Sunset’ teachers in ilorin metropolis.

“Not only did they run foul of the COVID-19 guidelines, they also in their multitude blocked the popular Ahmadu Bello Way Ilorin, thereby preventing lawful users of the road of their rights of passage by disturbing the public peace which is in contravention of Section 113 of the Penal Code.

“The good people of Kwara may recall that the purported protest has been ongoing for almost a week without any interference from security agencies,” Mr Okasanmi stated.

Although he acknowledged the right of citizens to protest peacefully, Mr Okansanmi said the police would not folds their arms while “some people in the guise of exercising their supposed rights compromise the peace in the State.”

ALSO READ: Sacked teachers protest new recruitment in Kwara

Nigeria has recorded over 140,000 Covid-19 infections, while nearly 1,500 persons have died of the complications.

To increase the level of adherence, President Muhammadu Buhari last month signed a bill criminalising violation of the safety protocols.

The law provides for wearing of face masks, hand washing, and the use of hand sanitisers, amongst other regulations.

It stipulates a penalty of a fine or a prison of six months for offenders.