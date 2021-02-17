ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the 2021 budget proposal for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund to the senate for consideration and passage.

This was contained in a letter read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Wednesday.

Details of the budget were accompanied by the president’s letter.

The request, the president said, is pursuant to the provisions of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act which provides for funding through a special intervention fund.

“Pursuant to Sections 4,5 and 21 of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2019, I forward herewith the 2021 budget proposal of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate.

“The estimates of revenue and expenditure in the funds 2021 budget proposal, are consistent with the statutory purpose of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund terms of providing funding through a special intervention fund for: training and retraining of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force to enhance their skill and overall improvement, performance and efficiency in the discharge of their duties as well as responsibilities,” part of the letter read.

Also allocated in the budget are funds for the procurement of state of the art equipment, operational vehicles and other related facilities to enhance the skills of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force in handling operational equipment, the president said in the letter.

Other budgetary allocations are construction of police stations, barracks and other living facilities of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and their dependents, procurement of instructional materials and training equipment, as well as paying for the cost of participation of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force at seminars, conferences, and other skill acquisition courses.

The president’s request will be forwarded to the Senate Committee on Police for further legislative action.