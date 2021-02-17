ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State government on Tuesday donated N18.5million to its indigenes who were victims of the bloody clash in Sasha market between traders in Akinyele Local government of Oyo State.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Garba Muhammed, led a delegation to Ibadan to disburse the money, adding that the governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, felt concerned about the incident.

He said the governor has directed the team to come and visit the 185 victims and also deliberate on how they can continue their normal businesses in Ibadan.

“We are here on behalf of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to bring succour to indigenes of our state who were affected in Sasha market crisis in Ibadan,” said Mr Muhammed.

“Although the governor, together with some Northern governors were in Ibadan yesterday, but he has directed us to come and visit our people to know about their welfare and gives them a kind of support so that they can survive.”

The commissioner said the delegation had already interacted with the victims to know their challenges, adding that the team will tender their complaints to the state government so that it can relate it with Oyo State government.

Similarly, Commissioner for Education in the State, Muhammed Sanusi, stated that the support from the state government will be a continuous process, adding that the team will also reach out to other victims who had already left Ibadan for Kano.

“We have discussed with our people who are directly involved in this crisis, and we are here to support them with little cash for them to get some clothes and food, some of them have only one cloth, we really want to give them support, we have compiled our reports and we are going to submit the reports to state governor.”

The commissioner called on Nigerians to allow peace to reign in the nation, saying that security issues in the country are now becoming alarming, adding that there should be a synergy between security agencies and the state governments.

The Chairman of Sasha Traders Association, Usman Nyako, while receiving the donation, said he lost over N20 million to the crisis. He added that his house, cars, and trucks were set ablaze by the angry mob, and he narrowly escaped being killed.