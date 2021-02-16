ADVERTISEMENT

Two lawmakers at the House of Representatives, Blessing Onuh (APGA-Benue) and Yakubu Abdullahi (PRP-Bauchi) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing her defection on Tuesday at the floor of the House, Mrs Onuh said she left APGA due to a leadership crisis in the state chapter of the party.

She said that she consulted widely before taking the decision to leave the party.

Also speaking, Mr Abdullahi said he defected from PRP due ”to division, internal wrangling and infighting resulting in factionalisation of the party”.

The main opposition party at the House, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not raise objection to the defection.

About seven members of the House have defected to other parties since the commencement of the ninth assembly in 2019.

Last month, Sam Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency of Abia State, dumped the PDP for the ruling APC.

(NAN)