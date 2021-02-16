ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, on Tuesday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), and officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

He is expected to be welcomed by five governors elected on the platform of the party.

Mr Daniel, in a statement he sent to his supporters, said the move is in the best interest of “our people”.

“Our cause is just, well-considered, not for any personal gain or aggrandisement but in the overall interest our people. What we all need to do is to be active and proactive with our responses as there will be no time for briefing,” read the note seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

“We all know what has happened to the intractable problem in the Ogun State PDP over the last decade or more with no end in sight. We can see the unfolding crisis in the SW (South-west) and the national situation does not look any better. The situation in the country also calls for serious engagement across board.

“Not that there won’t be challenges in the other parties but all considered and the benefit of what I know, this is the best thing to do now. If the dynamics change at any time we will take it as it comes. Regards to all.”

Mr Daniel was the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 elections in which former vice president Atiku Abubakar was the candidate. Mr Abubakar lost to the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, Mr Daniel said ”the governors who would welcome him to the party will be at his Asoludero Court, Sagamu, Ogun State home”.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the governors, to be led by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, are the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; and Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

Mr Daniel’s defection came a day after another PDP stalwart in the South-west, Iyiola Omisore, also dumped the party for the APC.