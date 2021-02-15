Rosy Meurer, an up and coming Nollywood actress, was once again thrust into the limelight on Monday after Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, unveiled her as his wife.

The tattoo-loving actress made the news headlines for the first time in 2017 when she was fingered in Tonto and Churchill’s divorce brouhaha.

At the time, she was an ambassador of Churchill’s Big Church Foundation’s Mother and Child Project.

Tonto would later reveal in an interview on Media Room Hub that she was aware that her ex-husband abandoned her and their son because she (Meurer) “had been sleeping with him.”

Among other allegations, Tonto revealed that her ex-husband gifted Meurer an SUV on her birthday.

Meurer later debunked the allegations.

Four years down the line and several denials after, it appears Churchill and Meurer are tired of playing games and want the whole world to know that they are officially married.

And so Churchill, in a birthday message penned to Meurer on Monday, addressed her as his ‘wife’ and then dropped a shocker. They had been married for two years!

In another post, the businessman and philanthropist penned another birthday wish for his young wife and tagged it “two years and stronger.’’

He wrote, “May God bless you today on your birthday and every day after. May you be comforted by His presence in your life. You have brought so much happiness, laughter, and wisdom into our life. Raising a glass in celebration of you, and sending many best wishes for your birthday. #twoyearsandstronger.”

Meurer, 29, who has come under attack from Tonto’s die-hard fans on Instagram, responded to the birthday message showing off her wedding ring.

Who is Rosy Meurer?

So away from the husband-snatching scandal, who really is Rosy Meurer?

Meurer was born in The Gambia to a Dutch father and a Nigerian mother from Delta State. She is the first child in a family of three.

Meurer, who ventured into acting in 2012 when she starred in Emem Isong’s movie, ‘Spellbound’, is commonly known more as Tonto’s ex-rival than as an actress.

She gained notoriety when Tonto accused her of sleeping with her then-husband in 2017. Meurer would later admit that “she got more jobs and money after Tonto’s marriage crisis allegations”.

She got her big break in The Gambia when some Nollywood actors came to shoot a movie.

One of the producers spotted her when they visited her mum’s restaurant. That was how she landed her debut movie role and also met a director, Desmond Elliot, who advised her to try acting in Nigeria.

‘‘When he got back to Nigeria, he called me and said Emem Isong had a role for me in her movie. I traveled to Lagos and I starred in my first Nollywood movie titled Spell Bound,’’ she said in a Punch interview.

Meurer, who describes herself as a Gambian-born Nigerian actress, is best known for her role in Ayo Makun’s 2018 movie: Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons.

Her movie credits include ‘Weekend Getaway’ (2012), TV series ‘Oasis’ (2014), ‘Damaged Petal’ (2015), ‘Red Card’ (2015), and ‘Open Marriage’( 2015). Others are ‘Karma’ (2018), ‘Accidental Affair’ (2019), and ‘Circle of Sinners’ (2020).

She has featured in over 15 movies to date and produced her first movie, ‘Therapist Therapy’ in 2017.

Aside from acting, Meurer is also a philanthropist and an ambassador of Women and Child at Big Church Foundation, owned by Churchill.

Meurer, who bagged her first movie award as Next Rated Nollywood star at The Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Award in 2016, speaks about five languages including English, Dutch, Gambian Dialect, Delta language, and Hausa.

She was signed as a Glo Ambassador in August 2019.