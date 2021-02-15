ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos said they have arrested four members of the O’odua People’s Congress (OPC) for “beating and stabbing” a man to death in Lagos.

In a statement released by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, the incident happened on Saturday at Bariga, Lagos.

The victim, Tochukwu Chidi, a 35-year-old man of Arobadede Street, Bariga, was attacked by the OPC members after an argument occurred, the police said.

“The Police operatives attached to Bariga Division of the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday, 13th February, 2021, arrested four (4) members of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) for beating and stabbing one Tochukwu Chidi, m, 35, of No 76 Arobadede Street, Bariga, to death after an argument with them at Temple Street, Bariga, Lagos.

“The suspects attacked the deceased and inflicted injuries on him. He was rushed to the General Hospital, Bariga, for treatment before he was confirmed dead,” Mr Adejobi said in the statement.

He identified the arrested suspects as Sunday Onilede, Azan Razak, Abdullahi Ibrahim, and Fatai Taiwo.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, condemned the act and directed that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation and prosecution.

In another development, the police said a suspected armed robber had been arrested with an English pistol at a brothel in Lagos.

Mr Adejobi said the suspect, Peter Arinola, was arrested by police operatives attached to Surulere Division while he was negotiating and harassing a lady “prostitute” for sex.

“The suspect intended to use the pistol to intimidate the lady to agree to his terms and the amount he wanted to pay, but the lady insisted on certain amount of money. Peter brought out the pistol and wanted to force the lady to sex. The lady raised alarm and Peter was overpowered and arrested by the people around the brothel.

“The police swung into action and further investigation revealed that the suspect used to assist an armed robber (name withheld) to keep the pistol for operations. The police later recovered 5 rounds of ammunition in the room of the lady during the course of their investigation,” Mr Adejobi said in the statement.

The police spokesperson said the suspected armed robber was at large, but will be apprehended by all means and brought to book.