ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Sokoto State Chapter, has resolved to boycott the forthcoming local government (LG) election in the state.

The position of the party was made known by the state APC Chair, Isah Achida, at a news conference on Sunday in Sokoto.

According to Mr Achida, the resolution was based on the recent happenings in preparation for the forthcoming LG election in the state.

“It is on record that when the members of the present Sokoto State Independent Electoral Commission were inaugurated, the APC issued a statement expressing its total lack of confidence in the composition of the commission.

“Our position is due to the glaring fact that they are all card-carrying members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Indeed, all of them are very close cohorts of the leadership of the government in Sokoto State, who are always dancing to its tunes,” he said.

Mr Achida blamed the party’s decision to pull out of the exercise on what he described as a lack of transparency by the state government

“When the state government announced the belated decision to conduct the local government election, we expected the electoral body to arrange consultative meetings with political parties for the successful conduct of the election.

“This, they refused to do, because we feel that they are working with some selected political parties for their own ulterior motives.

“To our dismay, however, the commission went alone and prepared their own timetable, convenient for them and their paymasters, which was sent to us only for information,” Mr Achida said.

He said the position was in due consultations with all the stakeholders of the party in the state.

Mr Achida thanked the people of the state for their support to the APC and called on all the party members and supporters not to participate in the election.

(NAN)