The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has pledged to support the Nigerian government’s policy on the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

Danladi Pasali, the national chairperson of IPMAN, said on Sunday that the resolution was made after the association’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Kano.

Mr Pasali said the IPMAN Board of Trustees (BOT) and CWC deliberated on critical issues relating to the operations of the association in the downstream sector, and recommended collaboration with stakeholders.

The government’s gas policy will help deepen the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Auto Gas Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Mr Pasali added that IPMAN was also in support of the proposed deregulation of the downstream sector of the Nigerian economy.

“IPMAN is in support of the quick passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the National Assembly, with the inclusion of IPMAN representatives on the board of all relevant agencies, to protect the interest of members and the public,” he said.

“IPMAN will support the Petroleum Equalization Fund Management Board (PEFMB) and efforts should also be made to collaborate with its members in funding the gas expansion programme.

“IPMAN would also support the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) as it related to the Downstream Remote Monitoring System (DRMS), especially as it recognised Nigeria Legal Diversion of Petroleum Product (NLDPP), with licensed IPMAN members, and stop illegal diversion.”

Mr Pasali disclosed that the association also called on DPR to support IPMAN with marginal oil fields in order to enable it construct modular refineries.

The IPMAN boss appreciated the readiness of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to supply gas to the IPMAN members directly, as well as the continuous supply of petroleum products, using the latest technology and ensuring best practices in the operations.

He commended the DPR, NNPC and the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) for sending their representative to the meeting.

(NAN)