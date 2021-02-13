ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the arrest of protesters arrested at Lekki Tollgate on Saturday.

The association, in a statement by its president, Olumide Akpata, said the arrest of the protesters is a disrespect to their fundamental right to organise peaceful protests.

“The images and footage of the unlawful actions of the Nigerian Police at the Lekki Tollgate Lagos are truly shocking. The Nigerian Bar Association condemns the brazen disrespect for the fundamental rights of unarmed citizens who are merely exercising their rights to peaceful protests.

“We are currently working together with members of our Association to ensure the release of those detained. At the moment, we understand that the detainees are spread across Panti, Adeniji and Ikeja Police Stations and that they are currently being denied access to their Lawyers.

“This is totally unacceptable and we call on the Police to immediately release them or allow them unhindered access to their lawyers. For Protesters who do not have legal representation the NBA is setting up a team of volunteer lawyers who will immediately represent them,” the statement read.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that protesters arrested on Saturday morning were denied access to legal representation.

The protest of the youth is against the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel for the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to open the tollgate where soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesters last year.

The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) and Amnesty International had also demanded the release of arrested protesters.