The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded the release of protesters arrested at #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest in Lagos on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how dozens of protesters have been arrested and whisked away in Black Maria by police officers at Lekki Tollgate.

The protesting youth are against the decision of the judicial panel for the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to reopen the tollgate months after soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters on October 20, 2020.

Pictures and videos trending on social media in the early hours of Saturday expose how protesters are being harassed by security operatives, even before cameras handled by the press.

Many Nigerians have tagged the police actions as a breach of citizens’ fundamental human right to protest.

SERAP, in a post on its Twitter account, called on the government and police to immediately and unconditionally release arrested individuals.

“BREAKING: We urge Nigerian authorities @NigeriaGov @PoliceNG to immediately and unconditionally release #EndSARS protesters detained simply for peacefully exercising their human rights. Authorities should also cease harassing people peacefully exercising their human rights.

“The United Nations @UN_SPExperts @UNHumanRight and concerned governments should press the Nigerian authorities to end the crackdown on peaceful protesters, and unconditionally release those arbitrarily detained. @mbachelet @antonioguterres #StandUp4HumanRights”

In the same vein, Amnesty International Nigeria called on the government to protect the right of peaceful protesters.

“Today Amnesty International received reports of the arrest of some protesters #EndSARS at the #Lekkitollgate #Lagos.

“We (are) calling on all Nigerian authorities to demonstrate commitment to protect the right to peaceful protest. @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @jidesanwoolu @PoliceNG

Meanwhile, a lawyer and right activist, Tope Akinyode, has offered victims of the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest, free legal aid. He made the pledge in a tweet.

“Free legal aid to all the victims of #OccupyLekkiTollGate & #EndSARS protests. Tweet @ me or send a DM.”

