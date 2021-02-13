ADVERTISEMENT

A monkey has attacked a girl in Anambra State.

The founder of the Centre for Psychic and Healing Administration in Anambra State, Flora Ilonzo, said the animal escaped from its cage and bit the child on her way to school on Wednesday.

She denied media reports the animal involved was a baboon.

Ms Ilonzo, through a statement, said the monkey was kept at her centre and has since been re-caged, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

“We were cleaning the monkey’s cage on Wednesday morning, unfortunately for us the monkey ran out and bit a girl child that was going to school,” she said.

“Her father came to my compound to ask me for the name of the injection to be used for his daughter’s treatment.

“She was taken to Assumpta Hospital and the doctor asked him to come to me so that I will tell him the name of the injection to be used.”

Ms Ilonzo said the child was later treated with anti-rabies injection she ordered from Onitsha.

“The child has been discharged from the hospital. All I pray is for the girl to be healed,” she said.

According to NAN, a doctor at the Assumpta hospital, who does not want his name mentioned in the report, confirmed the child has been treated and discharged from the hospital.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Haruna Muhammed, said the police would work with other government agencies to ensure that the animals at the centre are securely kept, to prevent a repeat of the incident.

(NAN)