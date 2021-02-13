ADVERTISEMENT

Award-winning Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana alias Falz has condemned Saturday’s arrest of comedian, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, and other protesters, including passersby, at the ongoing #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest.

‘‘Which crime did you see there?!! Which f**king crime?!! When the real criminals are out, you are busy hiding. GTFOH,’’ he fumed on Twitter.

‘‘I am tired of just coping. I am tired of just managing. This is a fucking shithole we are living in and we simply cannot continue like this.’’

‘‘They are using this threat of force & violence because they expect that we would naturally fear for our lives, but the life we dey live no kuku get meaning before.

His colleague, Djinee, also, joined the debate, saying, ‘‘Imagine if instead of brutalizing unarmed peaceful protesters, Gov @jidesanwoolu had ordered the police on the ground at the #Lekkitollgate to provide protection for protesters against touts who might come to cause trouble. Another chance to write his name in gold missed here.’’

More protesters arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate have been taken away from the scene in a Lekki Concession Company Black Maria, as armed policemen continue to crack down on peaceful protesters at the toll plaza.

The van, conveying about 13 protesters, was driven off to an unknown location.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Saturday morning to stream a live video of his arrest at the Lekki tollgate axis of Lagos alongside other protesters.

“I’m being arrested. I’m being arrested. Nigerians you can see.

“So they are collecting our phones right now. We are not fighting them,” he said in another clip.,” he said in the video clips.

In another clip, he could be seen inside a police van alongside other protesters.

The live video was, however, halted as security operatives seized his phone and that of the others in the Black Maria.