ADVERTISEMENT

One person was confirmed dead on Friday as a result of a fight between a cobbler and a cart pusher in Shasa market area in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the clash erupted on Thursday but reached its peak on Friday when the cobbler was confirmed dead as a result of the injury sustained during the clash.

A witness told NAN the cart pusher stabbed the cobbler with a knife as a result of a misunderstanding between the two.

The witness said the cobbler was rushed to the hospital for treatment and later confirmed dead on Friday morning.

He said the situation sparked trouble as traders and other residents of the area stormed the Shasa market on Friday, to avenge the death of their colleague.

When NAN visited the area, it was discovered that some shops and houses were burnt while the market was deserted.

Security operatives, including the police, the state Joint Anti-Crime security patrol team Codenamed Operation Burst and Amotekun operatives, were seen at different locations to ensure that normalcy returns in the area.

ALSO READ: Police arrest protesters at Lekki Tollgate

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident in an interview with NAN on Friday, in Ibadan.

Mr Fadeyi said the violence erupted as a result of a ‘minor misunderstanding’ between two persons which later resulted in the death of one of them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadako, and Gov Seyi Makinde’s aide have been to the place to talk to the aggrieved parties.” (NAN)