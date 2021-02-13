ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested a 38-year-old man who fled to Gombe State after a 15-year old girl he allegedly raped died in his room in Yobe State.

The police spokesperson in Yobe State, Dungus Abdulkarim, said the suspect, Sani Sale, was a vulcanizer in Gadaka, Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State where he allegedly committed the crime.

Mr Abdulkarim said the girl had left home on February 10 to hawk “kosai” (bean cake) but was declared missing after she did not return home.

He said her body was later found in Mr Sale’s room.

“On 11th February, 2021 at about 0700hrs, detectives from Fika Divisional Police Headquarters apprehended one Sani Sale, 38-year-old vulcanizers resident of Gadaka, who fled to Gombe State for alleged abduction, assault, rape which resulted to the death of a 15-year-old girl of same Gadaka Town.

“Investigation revealed that the said victim left home on 10th February, 2021 at 0700hrs to sell akara (kosai). Eventually, she couldn’t return home until the following day when her corpse was discovered in a room at the house of the culprit who fled to Gombe after the alleged acts,” Mr Abdulkarim said in a statement.

He said the police in Gombe State have arrested the suspect ”who would be taken to the Fika police division from where he would be transferred to the state CID for investigation.

“The suspect has been arrested in Gombe with the help of our men from that state. Investigation has since commenced on the matter and preparation for onward transfer to State CID Damaturu for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution is ongoing,” he added.