Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari acted within the ambit of the law by extending the tenure of Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Mr Malami stated this on Wednesday when he appeared on a programme on Channels Television “Politics Today.”

He said the president also acted within the timeframe stipulated by the constitution and exercised his powers to appoint persons into offices subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“What I am saying in essence is that within the context of official records, within the context of the action taken by Mr President in terms of extension of tenure, the necessary compliance of with the law has been consummated, and the president was and indeed acted within the context of the law,” he said.

Mr Buhari had last week extended Mr Adamu’s tenure by three months.

Mr Adamu was due to retire from the police on February 1 having spent the maximum 35 years in service.

The extension stirred controversies with lawyers slamming the president for consistently violating the law the amended Police Act 2020, which he personally signed into law in 2020.

Section 7 (6) fixes a single term of four years without an option of extension of tenure for the holder of the office of the Inspector-General of Police.

“A person appointed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police shall hold office for four years,” it reads.

Section 18 (8) of the Act also states that “Every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the police force for 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.”

Retirement overdue

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Adamu was due to retire from the police February 1 having spent the maximum 35 years in service.

Mr Adamu and some other top officials of the Nigerian Police Force retired on that day after spending the maximum number of years in service.

The IGP, who joined the service on February 1, 1986, attained the mandatory 35 years in service.

Aside the IGP, three Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police and 10 Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police attained the maximum service year.

The DIGs are former EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Lamorde, Aminchi Baraya and Nkpa Inakwu.

The affected AIGs are Nkereuwem Akpan, Olafimihan Adeoye, Agunbiade Labore, Undie Adie and Olugbenga Adeyanju.

Others are Asuquo Amba, Mohammad Mustapha, Jonah Jackson, Olushola Babajide and Yunana Babas.

All other top police officers have proceeded on retirement, except for Mr Adamu, who according to sources, sought the tenure extension.

