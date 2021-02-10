ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Wednesday killed three persons in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The slain men were said to have been trailed to a meeting in the community town hall by the gunmen, who were about five in number.

It was gathered that three of the gun-wielding men on arrival moved straight to each of their targets and gunned them down at a close range.

The incident caused a stampede as people scampered for safety.

“What happened here this afternoon took everybody by surprise and as you can see everybody is in fear. The assassins planned this operation very well that they killed all their targets,” a witness said.

“Their corpses are still lying there and nobody is ready to (go) near the scene, even the police have not come,” he added.

The witness said two of the deceased were from the area while the other was from the neighbouring community.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the killing.

He gave the name of the deceased as Izuchukwu Idemili, 32, Chidi Oforma, 31, both from Nkpor and Bongo Muoghalu, 45, from Umouji.

Police statement

Mr Haruna said, “Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO CSP Ekuri Remigius visited the scene and rushed three victims who sustained gunshot injuries to Crown Hospital along Nkpor-Umuoji road for medical attention where all the three victims were certified dead by the medical doctor.”

The police spokesperson said two expended ammunition were recovered at the scene. He said the police have commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing.

“Efforts are being intensified to apprehend perpetrators of the heinous act in order to bring them to justice,” he added.