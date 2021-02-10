ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives on Wednesday set up an ad-hoc committee to screen the new service chiefs.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the setting up of the committee after reading a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, nominating the service chiefs.

The nominees are Ibrahim Attahiru, a major general, as the chief of army staff; Isiaka Amao, an air vice marshal, as the chief of air staff, Awwal Gambo, a rear admiral, as the chief of naval staff and Lucky Irabor, a major general, as the chief of defence staff.

They are replacing the former service chiefs, namely Gabriel Olonisakin, Tukur Buratai, Ibok-Ete Ibas and Sadique Abubakar.

President Muhammadu Buhari had January 26 accepted the resignation of the former service chiefs.

Mr Gbajabiamila stated that the Joint Committees on Defence, Army, Navy and Airforce will not be conducting the screening due to the size of the committees.

“Ordinarily, we will send the nominees to the joint committees on Army, Navy, Airforce and Defence. That will be like 200 lawmakers screening the nominees. It is more like ease of doing business, just as we did with the ad hoc committee on Petroleum Industry Bill,” he said.

He announced that the ad hoc committee will be chaired by the Chair of the Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, with Chair and Deputy Chair of Navy, Airforce and Army serving as members.

He also said three members from each of the committees were nominated into the ad hoc committee.