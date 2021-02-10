ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate on Wednesday referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of the newly appointed chief of defence staff and service chiefs to its Joint Committee on Defence, Army, Airforce and Navy, for screening.

A statement by Ezrel Tabiowo, special assistant(press) to the Senate President , said Mr Buhari had in a letter to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, dated January 27, said that the screening was being sought in furtherance of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A.20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

The new Service Chiefs to be screened are the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, a major general; Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, a major general, Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo, a rear admiral and Cchief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao, an air vice marshal.

The Senate also referred the nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadors to its Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening.

The former service chiefs are Gabriel Olonisakin, chief of defence staff; Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff; bok Ibas, chief of naval staff; and Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff.

Also to be screened by the committee is Muhammad Usman.

The Senate President, while referring the nomination of Victor Muruako for appointment as Chair, Fiscal Responsibility Commission to the Committee on Finance, also referred the nomination of Larry Chukwu as Commissioner for the Nigerian Law Reform to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The Committees were all given two weeks to report back to the Senate.