ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, suspended its plenary session, to mourn a member, Ossy Prestige, who died recently.

Mr Prestige, who represented Aba North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State, died at a hospital in Germany.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, said Mr Prestige had been sick since the summer of last year.

He said the late lawmaker was initially in a hospital in the United Kingdom but was later transferred to another hospital in Germany, where he died.

“He had been sick for a while, since the summer of last year. He was in a hospital in the UK. I went there to see him before he was later transferred to Germany,” Mr Gbajabiamila said.

“When I visited him in the UK, he narrated how he travelled to the UK, what happened during the flight -it was pathetic.”

The House also postponed reading the letter from President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent appointment of new service chiefs.

The House will be announcing new COVID-19 guidelines against the new variant when it resumes plenary on Wednesday.

According to scientists, the coronavirus is mutating with different variants.

In South Africa, there is B.1.351 which is different from the B.1.1.7. discovered in the UK. There is also the P.1 variant traced to Brazil.