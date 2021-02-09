ADVERTISEMENT

The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) say it has no record of arrest or rescue of 115 young mothers from a “human milk factory’’ in the territory.

The FCT police spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Ms Yusuf said the clarification followed an article trending on social media, which claimed that the police had arrested or rescued 115 young mothers from the said factory.

“The command wishes to categorically state that there is no record of such incident or operation in the FCT.

“It, therefore, wishes to dissociate itself from the article and call for useful information from the public on (the) occurrence of such an incident,’’ she said.

Ms Yusuf reiterated the commitment of the command to protect lives and property in the FCT.

She called on the public to report all suspicious movements within their vicinity to the police or call the police through the following emergency phone numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

The police spokesperson also said that the conduct of police officers could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on this phone number – 09022222352.

(NAN)