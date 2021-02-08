ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged security agencies to investigate the killing of its Gboko South ward chairman, Tersoo Ahu, by hoodlums on Sunday in Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The spokesperson of the party in the state, James Ornguga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Sunday that APC is a peaceful party.

Mr Ornguga said the party strongly condemned the killing which took place at the APC membership registration/revalidation training centre for ward and polling units officers.

He said the deceased and other party supporters were attacked while they were engaged in the training ahead of the membership registration/ revalidation exercise.

“We strongly condemned the killing of our ward chairman. APC is a very peaceful party and we don’t believe in violence.

“So wherever this is coming from, the party frowns at it. We call on the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” he said.

The police had earlier confirmed the killing of Mr Ahu by hoodlums at the training centre.

(NAN)