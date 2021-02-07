ADVERTISEMENT

The Management of Kaduna State University (KASU) has described as fake news, trending social media posts purporting a change of name for Kaduna State University to Magajin Garin Zazzau Sambo University.

A statement by Samuel Manshop, registrar of the institution, on Sunday, urged the public to disregard the information ”as it is the handiwork of mischief- makers.”

In a related development, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Muhammad Tanko, has equally disassociated himself from a Facebook Account recently opened in his name.

“The public is hereby warned to disregard the account. It is the handiwork of miscreants and mischief makers,” Tanko , a professor, said, in a statement, also on Sunday.

Some residents of Kaduna State have taken to their social media pages on Sunday talking about the purported change of name.

A Facebook user, believing the information regarding the change of name to be true, urged Governor Nasir El-rufai, visitor to the school, to rename it after a late governor of the state, Patrick Yakowa.

Mr Yakowa, who hailed from Southern Kaduna, died in a helicopter crash on December 15, 2012, while on a visit to Bayelsa State.

(NAN)