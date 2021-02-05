ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian journalist, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, has died in a car crash.

Although details are still sketchy, the accident reportedly occurred Friday along Bauchi-Gombe road and involved a public vehicle the journalist was travelling in.

Mr Abdulaziz and a yet to be identified female passenger were said to have died in the accident.

Mr Adulaziz was a reporter who served as a stringer for PREMIUM TIMES, covering Adamawa and Taraba states.

The chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Adamawa State chapter, Isiaka Dedan, confirmed the death of the journalist on Friday in a telephone interview.

“He died today in an accident along Alkaleri road. I understand he was travelling to attend a wedding ceremony in a commercial vehicle,” he said.

The NUJ chairman said he is awaiting further information from the company that owns the vehicle.

“I was also told that apart from Ibrahim, one other female passenger also lost her life in the accident. It’s a terrible news for us in Adamawa today,” Mr Dedan said.